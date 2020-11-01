Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Downgraded by Smith Barney Citigroup to Neutral

Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.47. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $34.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 85,847,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,447,452,000 after buying an additional 12,911,358 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 50,975,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $859,444,000 after buying an additional 20,527,736 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,694,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,208,000 after buying an additional 3,241,082 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,477,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $277,085,000 after buying an additional 1,202,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,348,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $274,780,000 after purchasing an additional 773,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

