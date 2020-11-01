SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Receives $11.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.59.
Several brokerages have issued reports on SPWR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SunPower from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SunPower from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SunPower from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.
In related news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 10,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,406.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 80,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $978,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,342 shares in the company, valued at $9,298,982.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,000 shares of company stock worth $2,141,300. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $15.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 799.90 and a beta of 2.22. SunPower has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $19.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04.
SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SunPower will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.
About SunPower
SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.
