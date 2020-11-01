Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) by 155.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,355 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 365.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,902 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 17.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 9.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 1,184,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total transaction of $95,329,377.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $96,604.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 80,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,606.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,246,318 shares of company stock valued at $529,698,737 in the last three months. 8.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $52.02 on Friday. Sunrun Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $82.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,196.80 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sunrun’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sunrun from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group downgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Simmons began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $51.50 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

