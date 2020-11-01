SVB Leerink Cuts Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target to $79.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Gilead Sciences from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Gilead Sciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.19.

GILD opened at $58.15 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $57.04 and a one year high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.88 and its 200-day moving average is $71.27. The company has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a PE ratio of -242.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,912,289,000 after buying an additional 14,619,279 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,528,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $810,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175,064 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,237,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,510 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,785,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,188 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $969,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,739 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

