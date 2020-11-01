SVB Leerink Lowers Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $243.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price objective reduced by SVB Leerink from $261.00 to $243.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMGN. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded Amgen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. William Blair restated a hold rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Amgen from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $253.58.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $216.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. Amgen has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $264.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 98.00% and a net margin of 29.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 16.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 42.9% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at $53,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.