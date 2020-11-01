SVB Leerink Raises Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Price Target to $79.00

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) had its price objective upped by SVB Leerink from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cerner from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerner from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.33.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $70.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.63. Cerner has a 52 week low of $53.08 and a 52 week high of $80.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.52%. Analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

In other news, Director Gerald E. Bisbee, Jr. sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $520,876.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the third quarter worth $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the third quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 151.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 53.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

