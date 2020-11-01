Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.64

Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.64 and traded as high as $20.76. Symantec shares last traded at $20.61, with a volume of 3,945,954 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average is $20.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

About Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC)

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

