Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on the development and commercialization of entinostat, an epigenetic therapy for treatment-resistant cancers. The Company’s product pipeline includes ENCORE 601, ENCORE 602, J1353, NCI-7870, NCI-9844, E2112, NCI-8871 and NCI-9253 which are in clinical trial stage. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX opened at $17.41 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $21.97. The stock has a market cap of $671.14 million, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 15.39, a quick ratio of 15.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average of $15.61.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,155.11% and a negative return on equity of 91.09%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 198.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 358,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 289.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 200,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 149,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 42,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

