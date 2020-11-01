Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.03-1.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09-1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.Syneos Health also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.33-3.46 EPS.

SYNH stock opened at $53.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.66. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.74.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SYNH. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Syneos Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Syneos Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In related news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,766,281 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $223,189,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 732 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $43,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,777,302 shares of company stock valued at $223,902,696 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

