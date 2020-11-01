Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $35.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.52 million. On average, analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TCMD opened at $36.58 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $29.47 and a 52 week high of $71.65. The firm has a market cap of $710.13 million, a P/E ratio of -81.29 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.08.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TCMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

