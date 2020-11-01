Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $774,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,237,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $584,814,000 after buying an additional 570,945 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.2% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 7,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 21,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 25,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $83.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $434.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $42.70 and a twelve month high of $91.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4253 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, July 27th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 140166 reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, July 10th. Macquarie raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

