TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (TALK.L) (LON:TALK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $83.80

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (TALK.L) (LON:TALK) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $83.80 and traded as high as $97.15. TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (TALK.L) shares last traded at $96.20, with a volume of 935,261 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TALK. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (TALK.L) in a report on Monday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (TALK.L) from GBX 71 ($0.93) to GBX 66 ($0.86) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (TALK.L) in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective (down from GBX 87 ($1.14)) on shares of TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (TALK.L) in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (TALK.L) in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 103.25 ($1.35).

Get TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (TALK.L) alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 87.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 83.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The company has a market capitalization of $953.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29.

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides telecommunications services to consumers and business to business customers in the United Kingdom. It offers fiber, broadband, landline, TV, and mobile services under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. Its products include HomeSafe, a home filtering service for residential customers; WorkSafe that provides protection for internet devices to business customers; SuperSafe, which offers protection from viruses and malwares; CallSafe, a security feature that screens inbound calls; and TalkSafe, a way of identifying a customer when they call using their voice.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (TALK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (TALK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.