TCF Financial (TCF) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

TCF Financial (NASDAQ: TCF) is one of 167 public companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare TCF Financial to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares TCF Financial and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCF Financial 8.67% 8.38% 0.97% TCF Financial Competitors 14.98% 8.32% 0.85%

83.6% of TCF Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of TCF Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TCF Financial and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TCF Financial $2.05 billion $295.47 million 6.75 TCF Financial Competitors $7.47 billion $1.56 billion 8.85

TCF Financial’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than TCF Financial. TCF Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

TCF Financial has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TCF Financial’s rivals have a beta of 1.00, meaning that their average stock price is 0% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for TCF Financial and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TCF Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A TCF Financial Competitors 2748 7749 6257 330 2.24

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 17.22%. Given TCF Financial’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TCF Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

TCF Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. TCF Financial pays out 34.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.5% and pay out 31.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. TCF Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides consumer loans; loans secured by personal property, as well as unsecured personal loans; commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; lease and equipment financing products; inventory financing products; and residential, consumer, and small business lending products. In addition, the company offers investment management and custodial, trust, and financial and estate planning services; retirement planning and employee benefit programs; and cash management, international trade finance, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services, as well as sells investment products, such as annuity products and mutual funds. Further, it provides treasury services comprising investment and borrowing portfolios, as well as manages capital, debt, and market risks; check cashing and remittance services; lines of credit, letters of credit, and capital market products; and credit and debit cards. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 520 branches, including 396 traditional branches, 121 supermarket branches, and three campus branches located in Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Colorado, Ohio, Wisconsin, Arizona, and South Dakota; and 1,099 ATMs. TCF Financial Corporation was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

