TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $133.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TDK Corp. has a portfolio of technologies originally developed for its businesses involving electronic materials, components and devices, semiconductor, recording media and data storage devices. Its technical leadership includes materials research and development for dielectric, organic and semiconductor materials, process technologies for thick and thin film, metal, semiconductors and integration technologies. TDK technologies can be found in multimedia, video, television, personal computers, mobile communications, and semiconductors. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get TDK alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded TDK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of TDK stock opened at $119.31 on Wednesday. TDK has a one year low of $63.04 and a one year high of $123.44. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.73.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. TDK had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that TDK will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TDK

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TDK (TTDKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.