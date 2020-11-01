TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target Raised to $101.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $101.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $73.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.86.

TEL stock opened at $96.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.52, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.43. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $109.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.61.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $2,612,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,693,906.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 53,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $5,097,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,519,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,270 shares of company stock worth $11,147,920 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,074,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $823,411,000 after purchasing an additional 216,573 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,121,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $417,692,000 after acquiring an additional 102,467 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 76.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,063,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $246,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,456 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 87.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,494,190 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $200,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,472 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,334,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $190,391,000 after acquiring an additional 134,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

