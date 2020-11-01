TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) from a c rating to a b rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $73.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.86.

TEL opened at $96.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.61. The stock has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $109.27.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $1,017,612.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $2,612,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,473 shares in the company, valued at $7,693,906.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,270 shares of company stock worth $11,147,920 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

