Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given a C$22.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$22.00 target price on Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CSFB set a C$26.00 target price on Teck Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded Teck Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$17.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.90.

TSE:TECK.B opened at C$17.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion and a PE ratio of -16.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.94. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$8.15 and a 12-month high of C$23.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

