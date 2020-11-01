Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Cut to C$24.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an action list buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. CSFB set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.90.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at C$17.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.94. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$8.15 and a twelve month high of C$23.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.20.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

