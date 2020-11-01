Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Increased to $305.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $232.00 to $305.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $135.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $227.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $84.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $217.34.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $196.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.48 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $72.30 and a 12-month high of $253.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.44.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.96, for a total transaction of $7,378,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,503,726.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Frist sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total value of $145,617.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,771.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,958 shares of company stock valued at $18,151,967. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth $348,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,416.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,012,786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $441,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,057 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,732 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 467 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 294.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

