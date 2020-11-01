Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) & The Rowe Companies (NYSE:ROWC) Financial Review

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) and The Rowe Companies (OTCMKTS:ROWC) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.0% of Tempur Sealy International shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Tempur Sealy International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.9% of The Rowe Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Tempur Sealy International and The Rowe Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tempur Sealy International 6.36% 88.49% 8.06% The Rowe Companies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Tempur Sealy International and The Rowe Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tempur Sealy International 0 2 7 1 2.90 The Rowe Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus target price of $110.64, suggesting a potential upside of 24.31%. Given Tempur Sealy International’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tempur Sealy International is more favorable than The Rowe Companies.

Risk and Volatility

Tempur Sealy International has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Rowe Companies has a beta of -29.67, meaning that its share price is 3,067% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tempur Sealy International and The Rowe Companies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tempur Sealy International $3.11 billion 1.48 $189.50 million $4.01 22.19 The Rowe Companies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tempur Sealy International has higher revenue and earnings than The Rowe Companies.

Summary

Tempur Sealy International beats The Rowe Companies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands. The company sells its products through third party retailers, including third party distribution, hospitality, and healthcare; and company-owned stores, e-commerce, and call centers, as well as offers Cocoon by Sealy branded products through online. It also operates a portfolio of retail brands, including Tempur-Pedic retail stores, Sleep Outfitters, Sleep Solutions Outlet, SOVA, and other retail brands. In addition, the company is involved in licensing its Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands, technology, and trademarks to other manufacturers. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

About The Rowe Companies

The Rowe Companies, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries manufactures and markets home furnishings in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Home Furnishings and Retail Home Furnishings. The Wholesale Home Furnishings segment designs and manufactures upholstered furniture, including sofas, loveseats, benches, ottomans and chairs, occasional chairs, and sleep sofas covered with fabric, as well as finished leather accent pieces, such as chairs, benches, and ottomans. The Retail Home Furnishings segment offers upholstered furniture, leather furniture, case goods, dining sets, rugs, and home accessories through company-owned stores, catalog, and Internet. The Rowe Companies, Inc. was formerly known as Rowe Furniture Corporation and changed its name to The Rowe Companies, Inc. in March 1999. The Rowe Companies, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is based in McLean, Virginia. On September 18, 2006, The Rowe Companies, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, Alexandria. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation October 25, 2007.

