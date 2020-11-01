Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TEX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Terex from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Vertical Research raised shares of Terex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.69.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $24.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 154.31 and a beta of 1.58. Terex has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.28. Terex had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 6.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Terex will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Terex news, insider Matthew Fearon sold 4,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $99,755.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,628.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley acquired 2,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.47 per share, for a total transaction of $55,547.91. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,785.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,839 shares of company stock worth $94,624. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Terex by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Terex by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Terex by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,009,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,337,000 after acquiring an additional 122,938 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Terex in the 3rd quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Terex by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 90,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

