Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Terex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Terex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Terex from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Terex from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Terex from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.69.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $24.69 on Thursday. Terex has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 154.31 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.86.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.28. Terex had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 6.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Terex will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Terex news, insider Matthew Fearon sold 4,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $99,755.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,628.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley purchased 2,853 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.47 per share, with a total value of $55,547.91. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,782 shares in the company, valued at $949,785.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,839 shares of company stock worth $94,624 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Terex by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Terex in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Terex in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in Terex in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

