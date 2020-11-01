Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $65.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a sector outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Terreno Realty from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $56.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 52.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Terreno Realty has a 1 year low of $42.12 and a 1 year high of $64.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.49 and its 200-day moving average is $55.28.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.83 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 4.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.4% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.3% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 16,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 11.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Terreno Realty by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

