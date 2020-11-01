The Buckle, Inc. Same-Store Sales Increase by 1.7% in October, Shares Fall by 0.2% (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE) same-store sales rose 1.7% in the month of October. The Buckle’s shares dropped by 0.2% in the first full-day of trading following the news.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BKE shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Buckle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th.

Get The Buckle alerts:

In other The Buckle news, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $117,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,505.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BKE opened at $23.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average of $17.63. The Buckle has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.52.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.65. The Buckle had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Buckle will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.07%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Buckle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in The Buckle during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in The Buckle by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Buckle in the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Buckle in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. 62.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for The Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.