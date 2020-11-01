The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in The Chemours by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 33,696 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in The Chemours by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 351,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 31,298 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 78,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Get The Chemours alerts:

Shares of CC opened at $20.14 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -27.97 and a beta of 2.32.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 47.31%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CC shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Chemours from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Chemours from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Chemours from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Chemours from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.09.

In other The Chemours news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 2,728 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $56,087.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,934.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.