The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) a €12.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €9.70 ($11.41) price objective on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) price objective on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €9.28 ($10.92).

Get Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) alerts:

Shares of ENI opened at €6.01 ($7.07) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €8.04. Eni S.p.A. has a 12 month low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 12 month high of €14.40 ($16.94). The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.04. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion and a PE ratio of -2.47.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.