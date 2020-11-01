The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) a €103.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SAF. UBS Group set a €91.00 ($107.06) price target on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Barclays set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €88.40 ($104.00).

SAF opened at €90.52 ($106.49) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €90.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €89.71. Safran SA has a 1 year low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 1 year high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

