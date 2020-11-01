The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €53.00 Price Target for BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BASF SE (BAS.F) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €56.69 ($66.69).

Get BASF SE (BAS.F) alerts:

ETR BAS opened at €47.07 ($55.38) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09. BASF SE has a one year low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a one year high of €72.17 ($84.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is €52.84 and its 200-day moving average is €50.20.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for BASF SE (BAS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BASF SE (BAS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.