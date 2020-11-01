The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK)

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on the stock.

GSK has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,730 ($22.60) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) from GBX 1,725 ($22.54) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,799.56 ($23.51).

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,303.01 ($17.02) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,442.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,566.87. The stock has a market cap of $72.48 billion and a PE ratio of 10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,284 ($16.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26).

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 56.90 ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 11483.7700301 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.17%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 3,240,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,350 ($17.64) per share, with a total value of £43,750,003.50 ($57,159,659.66). In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,240,765 shares of company stock worth $4,375,036,814.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

