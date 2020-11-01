The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 5,311,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,509,000 after purchasing an additional 121,334 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,638,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,602,000 after purchasing an additional 816,618 shares during the period. Towle & Co. boosted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,374,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,239,000 after purchasing an additional 133,910 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 152.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,318,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,771 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,531,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 160,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GT shares. Nomura lowered The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Northcoast Research upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

GT opened at $8.28 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average is $8.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.15.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

