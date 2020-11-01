The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.16). KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s FY2020 earnings at ($2.30) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on GT. ValuEngine upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Northcoast Research raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.17. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.73.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 651.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,316,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,277 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 336.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 164,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.