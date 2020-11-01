The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) (LON:GYM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) (LON:GYM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 290 ($3.79).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Get The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) alerts:

Shares of The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) stock opened at GBX 138 ($1.80) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.53, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The Gym Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 75 ($0.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 325 ($4.25). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 138.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 149.85. The stock has a market cap of $215.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52.

The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) (LON:GYM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported GBX (14.90) (($0.19)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that The Gym Group plc will post 889.9999346 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Treharne sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.93), for a total value of £407,000 ($531,748.11). Also, insider Penny Hughes acquired 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 160 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of £3,964.80 ($5,180.04). Insiders bought a total of 5,297 shares of company stock worth $809,014 over the last 90 days.

The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) Company Profile

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 175 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.