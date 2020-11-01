The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CEO Sells $351,550.00 in Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $351,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,621 shares in the company, valued at $22,867,765.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, September 28th, Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $350,775.00.

Shares of HSY opened at $137.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $109.88 and a 1-year high of $161.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.12.

A number of analysts have commented on HSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Hershey from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded The Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

