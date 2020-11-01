The Scottish American Investment (LON:SCAM) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Scottish American Investment Co PLC (LON:SCAM) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $418.67. The Scottish American Investment shares last traded at $417.50, with a volume of 170,822 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $601.81 million and a PE ratio of 9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.49, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

The Scottish American Investment Company Profile (LON:SCAM)

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

