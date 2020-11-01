The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Raised to $818.00 at Smith Barney Citigroup

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target boosted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $800.00 to $818.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $742.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $778.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $702.86.

SHW opened at $687.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $693.34 and a 200 day moving average of $618.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $325.43 and a fifty-two week high of $725.91.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total transaction of $15,779,666.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares in the company, valued at $88,739,203.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total transaction of $3,290,642.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,281 shares of company stock worth $53,964,776 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 8.2% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth approximately $668,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 40,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,360,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

