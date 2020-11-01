The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unilever is one of the world’s largest consumer products companies. They produce and market a wide range of foods, home and personal care products. Their leading brands include Dove, Lipton, Magnum, Omo and Rama. They are the number one producer of frozen foods in Europe, They are also a leader in the branded olive oil category the most important brand being Bertolli. They are the largest seller of packet tea in the world through our Lipton and Brooke Bond brands. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on UN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Societe Generale raised shares of The Unilever Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of The Unilever Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.50.

NYSE UN opened at $56.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.69 and its 200-day moving average is $55.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $96.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.45. The Unilever Group has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $62.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4845 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is an increase from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The Unilever Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UN. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Unilever Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of The Unilever Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Unilever Group in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of The Unilever Group in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Unilever Group by 85.5% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

