The Williams Companies (WMB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect The Williams Companies to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The Williams Companies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The Williams Companies stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average is $19.70. The Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $24.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.27.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

