TheStreet Downgrades Kraton (NYSE:KRA) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of Kraton (NYSE:KRA) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KRA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kraton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Kraton from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kraton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Kraton from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.33.

KRA opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average is $16.72. The stock has a market cap of $901.72 million, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Kraton has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $31.44.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.66. Kraton had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 12.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kraton will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Kraton by 204.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 65,185 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kraton by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 292,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 53,971 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Kraton by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Kraton by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 25,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Kraton by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 43,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

