TheStreet Upgrades Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.32.

NYSE AGI opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.01.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 4.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the third quarter worth $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the second quarter worth $71,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 1,930.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Finally, SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the second quarter worth $103,000. 53.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

