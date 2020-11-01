Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) is Reik & CO. LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Reik & CO. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Tootsie Roll Industries accounts for 2.4% of Reik & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Reik & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $9,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 156.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the third quarter valued at $123,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 25.1% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the second quarter valued at $210,000. 23.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $29.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of -0.04. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $38.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

