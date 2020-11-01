TouchCon Price Tops $0.0036 (TOC)

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 1st. TouchCon has a market cap of $363,859.21 and $5,753.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TouchCon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Mercatox. During the last week, TouchCon has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00008867 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00099963 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000057 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001067 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00020591 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00006548 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About TouchCon

TouchCon is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,200,364 coins. TouchCon’s official website is www.touchcon.org . The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo . TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo

Buying and Selling TouchCon

TouchCon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TouchCon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TouchCon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

