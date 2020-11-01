Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 10,394 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,607% compared to the typical daily volume of 384 call options.

Several research analysts recently commented on LEG shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 507.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $41.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.54. Leggett & Platt has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $55.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.46 and its 200 day moving average is $37.04.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $845.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.