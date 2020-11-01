TransAlta Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of TransAlta in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the utilities provider will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.19). TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $315.26 million for the quarter.

TAC has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC cut TransAlta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

Shares of TAC opened at $5.93 on Friday. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAC. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in TransAlta by 1.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,832,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,573,000 after purchasing an additional 56,753 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in TransAlta during the 3rd quarter worth about $720,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 69,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TransAlta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

