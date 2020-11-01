TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Raymond James

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $16.50 to $18.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRSWF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. National Bank Financial cut TransAlta Renewables to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, CIBC cut TransAlta Renewables from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Shares of TRSWF opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.39.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

