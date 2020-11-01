Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the highest estimate coming in at $3.84. Translate Bio posted earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 178%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to $2.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($1.25). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Translate Bio.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.17). Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 54.90% and a negative net margin of 393.56%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Translate Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

TBIO opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. Translate Bio has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $28.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $952.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.32.

In other Translate Bio news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 88,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $1,318,209.04. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,724,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

