TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

TCBK has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.75.

Shares of TCBK opened at $28.93 on Wednesday. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $41.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average is $28.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Equities research analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TriCo Bancshares news, CEO Richard P. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 56.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 35,603 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter worth $451,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 59.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 58.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 208.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 61,443 shares during the period. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

