TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TrueBlue, Inc. is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions, helping clients improve growth and performance by providing staffing, workforce management, and recruitment process outsourcing solutions. The company’s specialized workforce solutions meet clients’ needs for a reliable, efficient workforce in a wide variety of industries. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TrueBlue from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Sidoti raised their price target on shares of TrueBlue from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. TrueBlue currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.60.

Shares of TrueBlue stock opened at $15.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $550.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. TrueBlue has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.47.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.22. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $474.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TrueBlue will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in TrueBlue by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,634,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 43,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 59,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 30,926 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

