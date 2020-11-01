Truist Securiti Weighs in on Southwestern Energy’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Southwestern Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 95.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.88.

NYSE:SWN opened at $2.67 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 268.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,734 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 16,564 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth about $934,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 119.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 348,352 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 189,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 736,948 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 241,189 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

