TrustSwap (SWAP) Tops One Day Volume of $1.02 Million

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 1st. One TrustSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001451 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. TrustSwap has a market cap of $18.30 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrustSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00080839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00205353 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00030207 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.89 or 0.01196902 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000186 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000560 BTC.

TrustSwap Token Profile

TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,999,513 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,124,513 tokens. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

TrustSwap Token Trading

TrustSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrustSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.