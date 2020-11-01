Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) Receives $19.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.38.

A number of research firms have commented on TRQ. CIBC raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 1,542.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76,404 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 258.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 109,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 79,052 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 53,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 268.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 71,239 shares during the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.53. Turquoise Hill Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 1.98.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.